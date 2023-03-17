3 hours ago

Players of the Black Stars are expected to start arriving in Ghana after this weekend's round of matches in the various leagues in Europe.

They are all expected to be in Ghana by Tuesday, 21st March 2023 to begin their preparation for the game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

All 25 players who have been invited for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola are based outside the country.

The Black Stars players are all expected to assemble in Kumasi by the close of Tuesday 21st March to begin preparations for the African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader this month as they hope to book a place in the AFCON tournament slated for Ivory Coast next year.

The team has seen the return of Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Edmund Addo.

Patrick Kpozo of Sherif Tiraspol has also been handed a call-up to the senior men’s national team.

There was no room for Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, and the injured Richard Ofori.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before traveling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.