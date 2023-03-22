1 hour ago

Players of the Black Stars on Tuesday 21st March 2023, paid tribute to their former teammate Christian Atsu who died in February in Turkey during an earthquake.

The former Newcastle United player was buried last Friday 17th March 2023 in his hometown of Ada after a funeral was held for him at the forecourt of the statehouse in Accra.

Most Black Stars players were with their club sides and were unable to attend the funeral of their late teammate but after training on Tuesday stood behind a banner paying tribute to their former teammate.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.