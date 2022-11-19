3 hours ago

Players of the Black Stars, the Technical Team, Management and other members of the Ghanaian delegation who are currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals have signed a Code of Conduct ahead of the global showpiece.

The group is expected to be upright ethically, be respectful, honest, display a very high level of Integrity and uphold the good name of the Black Stars, GFA and Ghana.

The Code of Conduct outlines the norms, rules, duties and responsibilities or proper practices of an individual in the team as well as the teams’ collective behaviour

The GFA expects the players and all other members of the national team to abide by these principles during their stay in the national team especially while in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup which kicks off on Sunday, November, 20, 2022.

The Code of Conduct was signed by the delegation on arrival at the team's training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.