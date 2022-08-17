1 hour ago

Soccer statistics media Sqwuaka in conjunction with BetUK have been serializing how the various groups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will fare.

They claim that Portugal will come top of Group H whiles Uruguay will finish second with the Black Stars of Ghana coming third and South Korea will finish bottom of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be the first player to score in five World Cups in a row. He has scored seven goals in the World Cup, all of them only in the group stage." Group H predicted rankings were released.

It is likely that Portugal, ranked 9th, and Uruguay, 13th, are ranked higher than both Korea and Ghana in the FIFA rankings could perform better than the latter in the group.

Portugal is full of world-class players, including Ronaldo, one of the world's best players, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, and Rubin Dias aside from these players, most players play in the top European leagues.

Uruguay is also strong. Cavani and Suarez may not be in their prime, but they still have a shot. Darwin Nunes was also added here. Rodrigo Bentancour, who plays together with Son Heung-min, Federico Valverde, the future of Real Madrid, and Ronald Araujo, the core of Barcelona's defense, are all there.

Ghana who will be playing at their fourth FIFA World Cup is a team in transition but has bolstered their ranks with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Salisu Mohammed whiles they are still in the hunt for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

Korea has Tottenham's Son Heung-Min as their poster boy with Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan among their ranks but most of their players are locally based and its not strange they have been predicted to finish bottom of the group.