2 hours ago

Ghana Black Stars booked their place at the 2021 AFCON finals that will come off in Cameroon next year with a 1-1 drawn game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

It was not pretty to watch as Ghana grinded out the needed result to secure qualification to the biennial tournament.

With most of Ghana's key players restricted from travelling to South Africa, some local players were afforded starts with the likes of Razak Abalora, Kwame Opoku and Abdul Ganiyu all gettiung the nod to start.

The Bafana Bafana started the stronger of the two sides and should have taken the lead inside the first five minutes as a nice move involving dangerman Percy Tau was wasted by Thapelo Morena.

South Africa were forced into an early substitution after Ben Motshwari picked up a knock which got him replaced by Andile Jali on the 24th minute

There were other half chances for the host but they wasted them as Themba Zwane stung the palms of Ghana goalie Razak Abalora with a fierce shot before half time.

Both sides went into the break goalless as South Africa were the better of the two sides with Percy Tau a constant threat for the home side.

Ghana brought on Osman Bukari and Emmanuel Lomotey as replacement for Kwame Opoku and Caleb Ekuban respectively.

Three minutes after restart and with a rare attack into the South African box Bensong Anang exchanged passes with Mohammed Kudus who pirouetted before side footing home the opener off the goalpost to give Ghana the lead.

Ghana's lead lasted only three minutes as the Bafana Bafana equalized through dangerman Percy Tau with an arrowed shot into the corner with his weaker right foot to draw parity.

The home side kept tormenting the Black Stars as Razak Abalora made a good save on the 78th minute to deny Ruzaigh Gamildien.

The draw all but ensure Ghana has qualified for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon with a win against Sao Tome on Sunday guaranteeing Ghana tops the group.

Meanwhile South Africa will travel to Omdurman Sudan in their last game and must avoid defeat to qualify.