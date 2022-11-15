1 hour ago

Training will begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 15, ahead of the International friendly against Switzerland as well as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha. Twenty-three players are expected to train Tuesday afternoon as we await the arrival of Alexander Djiku, Kamal Deen Sulemana and Joseph Aidoo.

The players who have already arrived include, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Ghana will compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the Group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Here is the team schedule for Tuesday, November 15, 2022: