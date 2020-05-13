40 minutes ago

Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris says he is no longer interested in the senior national team the Black Stars as he thinks selection is purely based on politics.

He has accused the national team handlers for not selecting players based on merit hence Ghana's poor performance at various tournaments.

The on loan Strasbourg striker missed out on the 2019 AFCON tournament through controversial circumstances at the death and has left him with a bitter taste in his mouth questioning how players are selected to the national team.

"For me, I think it’s always good to play for your nation if you have the opportunity because you can always count yourself lucky if your whole country is calling on you to play for them. You are lucky," he told Get French Football News.

"I feel like I’ve played quite a lot of games, at the beginning I used to be very happy any time there was a national team game coming up but I’ve grown up to understand that there’re a lot of politics around the national team when it comes to selecting players for the tournaments,' he added.

"That made me realise a lot of things and lose a bit of interest because the selection is not based on your merit, it’s only based on politics. I feel like this is not very good because it’s affecting the nation as well."

Abdul Majeed Waris has made 31 appearances for the Black Stars scoring four goals.