2 hours ago

The Black Stars will kick off their preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers with their first training session at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 4:30 PM.

This session comes ahead of their crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Ghana national team will train in Accra for five days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The highly anticipated Group I encounter against the Eagles of Mali will be a pivotal match in their qualifying campaign.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Friday's training session will be open to the media and the public, allowing fans and journalists to get a glimpse of the team's preparations.