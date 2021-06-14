1 hour ago

Reports reaching Ghanaguardian.com suggests that the Black Stars of Ghana will swap the Cape Coast Stadium which has been their home venue in recent times for the refurbished Baba Yara Sports Stadium when the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

Ghana has in the last few years adopted the Cape Coast Stadium even when the Baba Yara Stadium was in use as the GFA wanted to send the national team around the country.

But that will soon change as the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association(GFA) have now reached an agreement to play the World Cup qualifies at the Baba Yara Stadium when it starts in September where Ghana will host Ethiopia.

Ghana drawn in Group G alongside South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe used the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for all the three World Cups Ghana played in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The facility which closed down last year for renovation is on the brink of completion and it is expected to be handed over to the Sports Ministry by end of this month.