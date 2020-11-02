1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-17 captain Sebastien Barnes says the current Black Stars lack the needed quality that the senior men's national team should ordinarily have.

He says with the current standard of the Black Stars they appear to him more like players of the national U-20 team than the senior men's national team.

According to the former Ghana youth star who made just a single appearance for the Black Stars, experienced players must be blended with the young ones.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, Barnes says there is little quality in the Black Stars set up.

"I don't see the current as Black Stars squad as senior national team materials."he said.

"They look to me more like an under 20 team than Black Stars. There's the need to blend experience players with the youth. The likes of Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Muntari etc must provide experience for the young players"he added.