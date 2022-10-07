1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has bemoaned the team's lack of creativity in the final third for the strikers.

He says the team struggles to create chances in games something which is a major source of concern for him.

Ghana during last month played two friendly matches against Brazil where they lost 3-0 before beating lowly-placed Nicaragua 1-0.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and is also a veteran of three FIFA World Cups.

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals since Otto Addo took charge of the team with their highest being 3-0 against Madagascar one of only two wins in eight matches.

"In the last six games played, Black Stars have struggled to create any meaningful chances and it is frustrating," he told Kessben media.

"It is better to create chances and fail to convert them but in our case, we are not creating at all,"

"The players must be bold and take the risk because this is the World Cup and you must be ready for the risk," he added.