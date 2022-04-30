2 hours ago

The technical team of the Ghana senior national team is expected to partake in the 2022 edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit for Football Performance and Science.

In an announcement on Thursday, April 28, Aspire Academy, a leading sports Academy in the world, said it “is proud to announce a collaboration with world football’s governing body, FIFA, to organize an exceptional 8th edition” of the event later this year.

The event is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th 2022 in the Aspire Academy prestigious Football Performance Center in Doha.

Ghana is penciled for an automatic invitation to the summit due to the Black Stars’ status as one of the qualified teams for the 2022 World Cup.

“In addition to the 50 clubs and federation members of the Aspire in the World Fellows, technical teams from all 32 qualified countries to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be invited and welcomed to attend this event,” read in the release by the Academy.

Commenting on this collaboration between the Aspire Academy and FIFA, Aspire Academy Director General Ivan Bravo said:

“Today we are happy and proud to officially begin collaborating with the football governing body, FIFA, for one of our great football-related events, Aspire Academy Global Summit for Football Performance and Science.

“We both strongly believe in the importance of youth performance development and by signing this collaboration today I believe we pave the way to possible future collaborations.”

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development and all-time great football manager, Arsène Wenger, also commented on behalf of FIFA on the event saying:

“It is very important to bring experts from all over the world together to share experiences and best practices. Exchanging knowledge and learning from other sports is important to develop training methods and injury prevention plans.”

FIFA will not only support the scientific committee in creating interesting and engaging content but also help in the organization and preparation of the event.

The first edition of Aspire Academy Global Summit for Football Performance and Science was held back in 2014 in the capital city of France, Paris and has since becomes an important yearly football development and performance gathering that puts together experts in football performance and science from all around the world.

Source: Footy-ghana.com