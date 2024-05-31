2 hours ago

Ghana's Black Stars will commence preparations on Friday, May 31, 2024, for their pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifier doubleheader against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The first training session will take place at the newly constructed University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

As four-time African champions, the Black Stars face a significant challenge following a sluggish start to their World Cup campaign.

With only three points from a possible six, the team is under pressure to secure victories in these upcoming matches to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The team will conduct a five-day training camp in Accra before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for the crucial Group I encounter against Mali.

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Friday’s training session will be open to the media and the public, offering a chance for fans and journalists to engage with the team as they prepare for these high-stakes matches.