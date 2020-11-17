1 hour ago

Bonuses of Black Stars players has been a thorny issue in recent past but it appears now the dust has settled on the numerous money issues that has bedeviled the team some years back.

The Black Stars will get $5000 as their winning bonus if they are to beat Sudan in the AFCON 2021 reverse fixture in Omdurman this afternoon.

Ghana won the first leg tie by two goals to nil kind courtesy a brace from captain Andre Ayew at Cape Coast last Thursday.

A win will all but guarantee Ghana's place at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.

Contrary to reports the winning bonus has not been upped to the prohibitive $10,000 that is been suggested elsewhere as its only the Black Stars coach who will pocket $10,000 should the team win as bonus.

Sudan vs Ghana will kick off at 15:00GMT on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.