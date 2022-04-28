3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will feature in a four nation tournament which will take place in Japan as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will take on Tunisia, Japan and Chile in a mini tournament which will entail teams who have qualified for the mundial in June.

The tournament dubbed Kirin Super Cup 2922 will be held in Japan for one week from Friday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Matches will be played at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Misaki Park, Hyogo-Ku, Kobe, and the Panasonic Stadium Suita located in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

The Black Stars will begin the tournament against host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 while Tunisia come up against Chile in the other semi-finals game on the same day.

Ghana will play their second match on Tuesday, June 14 against Tunisia or Chile regardless of the result of the match against Japan.

All the matches will be telecast live on TV as it will serve as preparatory matches for all four teams who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will start from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana will open their tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before facing Hue Ming Son in the second game before facing Uruguay in their final group game.