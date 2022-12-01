1 hour ago

The Back Stars returned to the training pitch on Tuesday hours after edging out South Korea in their second Group H game on Monday.

The team concluded their exciting day with a two-hour afternoon training session that started at 12:30 Qatar time with all players in attendance.

Ghana defeated the Asian giants 3-2 at the Education City stadium to get their campaign back on track having lost to Portugal by the same goal margin in the first game of the championship thanks to goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus’ brace.

The team held their recovery training session on Tuesday morning at the Aspire training Centre in Doha in preparation for the final hurdle on Friday.

The Black Stars will play two-time champions Uruguay in their final Group H game at 18:00 QT (15:00 GMT) on Friday, December 2, at Al Janoub stadium.