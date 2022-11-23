2 hours ago

The media is hereby informed that the first 15 minutes of training on Wednesday, November 23, will be open to all FIFA accredited journalists and TV stations for filming.

The media regulations on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 enjoins all participating teams to grant the media access to cover the first 15 minutes of their training 24 hours to matches (Matchday -1).

The training which is scheduled for the Aspire Training Centre on Wednesday, will start at 16:30 (13:30 GMT).

Ghana, participating in their fourth World Cup, are housed in Group H of the global flagship football event.

The Black Stars will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the group phase of the competition.