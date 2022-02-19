1 hour ago

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has disclosed that the Black Stars of Ghana used to have a budget in excess of $1million just for a single game.

He says he tried to change a lot of things when he was made Sports Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration.

The Odododiodio Member of Parliament bemoaned that money was made the center of attraction for playing for the senior national team and not the pride of representing ones nation.

Speaking as a guest on Saving the Passion show on GTVSports+, the former football commentator disclosed that we will suffer a lot since money is the referent point for playing for the Black Stars

"When we make money the reason for players to play for the Black Stars and not play for pride, then we are going to suffer for long.

“I tried to stop most of the damning things during my time as a Sports Minister, how can the Black Stars spend over 1 million dollars just for one match.” He added

Ghana will come up against Nigeria in a two legged clash next month for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.