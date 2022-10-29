4 hours ago

The era of winning bonuses for the Black Stars is over at least during the 2022 FIFA World Cup according to the Vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Akwasi Agyemang.

He says that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have come to the conclusion that the era where bonuses were paid after every match is history as they will only pay qualification bonuses.

Bonuses at the Black Stars have become a thorny issue leading to a lot of skirmishes at tournaments like it happened at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil when the team threatened to boycott the tournament if they are not paid their appearance fee.

The government had to fly $ 3 million in cash to the team from Ghana before they continued to play at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

For instance, Ghana spent nearly $ 1 million in winning bonuses for winning one of the four matches they played at the 2019 Afcon per official figures that were provided by the Sports Ministry to Parliament.

The Black Stars players at the 2014 FIFA World Cup were paid $10,000 as winning bonus before it was slashed to $5000 prior to the start of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have had a series of meetings with the players and agreed on qualifying bonuses. The players agreed because we took a leaf from our predecessors,” Akwasi Agyemang told Happy FM

“We made the players understand that the money does not come from us the management committee but the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance”.

“The players are now aware of what they are entitled to but funding is another issue, which is why President Nana Akufo-Addo organized the fundraiser to get some money from Corporate Ghana for the team”, he added.