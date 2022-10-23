4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah-Konigdorffer has scored for his German Bundesliga II side Hamburg as they currently trail FC Magdeburg 2-1 at their own backyard.

Hamburg despite being the home side did not start well in the game and conceded very early in the game through Mohammed Hankouri in the 11th minute.

Perhaps the goal sparked the home side Hamburg into life as they begun looking for parity as they pressed relentlessly for the equalizer.

Hamburg with all their dominance where unable to level things up as they ended the first half with a 1-0 loss.

Baris Atik grabbed the second goal for FC Magdeburg in tthe 51st minut after the home side went to sleep before German-born Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer reduced the deficit for the home side in the 58th minute.

Yeboah-Konigsdorffer has now scored six goals in 13 matches across all competitions for his side since his summer move from Dynamo Dresden.