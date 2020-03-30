15 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo Esq. has absolved the Football Association of any blame with regard to the issue of unqualified players in the Ghana Premier League.

The amendment of a provision by the Executive Committee concerning accumulation of yellow cards has caused a lot of mayhem and chaos in the league with some clubs blaming the GFA for the confusion.

Medeama were the first club to suffer from points deduction after breaching the said provision with serial protest kings Great Olympics winning boardroom points off them.

Other clubs such as Hearts of Oak and Techiman Eleven Wonders are sitting on tenterhooks for having broken the same provisions that resulted in Medeama losing 6 points.

In an interview with Joy Fm on Saturday, the General Secretary of the GFA sought to blame the clubs for their own predicament.

"We have the rules and regulations there but some clubs do not take their time to read well. We have a platform to know players that are cautioned. The FA also writes letters informing clubs on the players that are cautioned per match. There is a system that indicates suspended players so if a club insists on using those players then the fault is on the clubs." he said.