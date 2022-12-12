19 minutes ago

Otunba Daniels, a member of Wizkid’s camp has asked disappointed fans at last night’s Wizkid Live in Accra concert to blame organisers, Live Hub entertainment for Wizkid’s absenteeism on stage.

He revealed that a number of issues happened behind closed doors forcing the management of the Afrobeats sensation to take such drastic measures to save his brand.

Mr Otunba Daniels was speaking during a Twitter live session hosted by content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon earlier today to deliberate on the aftermath of last night’s episode.

During his presentation, he noted that Wizkid’s decision was the best to protect his international brand which was likely to be marred by how poorly the organisers handled the event.

“Wizkid will not deliberately disrespect his fans. The organisers are to be blamed for whatever happened since they were not ready to make some changes. A lot happened behind the scenes that the management will officially communicate.

“However, promoters must learn to do the right things and ensure the right structures are in place for such concerts. If you are doing a party and your house is not in order and I don’t want to sit at where everyone will see me but at the back, it is not my duty to explain to them why I did that,” he said.