3 hours ago

Mr. Baah Acheamfour, the NDC's Ashanti Regional Deputy Secretary, has urged Ghanaians to hold the nation's leaders accountable for the current unrest at the Krobea Asante Technical Institute.

He claims that the ineffective educational practices put in place by Ghanaian officials are what have made it possible for pupils to vandalize the institution's property.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Ezra FM & TV, Mr. Baah Acheamfour noted that several foreign policies that have been implemented in this nation are not helpful when looking at the current economic, educational, political, social, and cultural systems in place.

He stated this on the station's political show 'Ɛnyɛ Agodie', which is hosted by Rev. Okatakyie Afrifa that, "We are not prepared for those policies as a nation because we lack the required system for implementing foreign educational policies."

He has requested that the students should not be charged in connection with what occurred at the school last weekend.

As of right now, the Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded about 39 students of the Krobea Asante Technical Institute for the damage they caused to the school.