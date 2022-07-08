15 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be blamed for Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo's total disrespect for parliament.

According to him she is emboldened to disregard the August House because the President who appointed her as a Minister has also failed to crack the whip.

MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo failed to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to answer questions on why she has been absenting herself from proceedings of the House.

Her failure to attend parliamentary proceedings was referred to the Privileges Committee by Speaker Alban Bagbin for the necessary action. Two other NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyepong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central were also referred to the Committee for similar reasons.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that this is clearly not an example of a government that is disciplined and that parliament should not waste time in sacking her.

He said she is clearly not sending a good signal.

He indicated however that he was very much surprise to realize that the NPP government has failed to take action on the behaviour of the Minister who has equally abandoned her ministry for the past year.

"The NPP government doesn't appear to me as a serious government. I am not sure this can happen in any government institution," he said.

"This level of gross disrespect can only be tolerated in the Akufo-Addo government . . . the more this issue of Adwoa Safo comes up, the more angry I become as a Ghanaian because it is completely intolerable . . . I can tell you that this government has completely lost it," he added.