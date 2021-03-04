19 minutes ago

The Supreme Court on Thursday told two witnesses of John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 election petition, Rojo Mettle Nunoo and Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte to blame themselves for abandoning their duties in the strongroom of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“In fact, regarding the testimonies of PW2 and PW3, if their evidence is to be believed then they had to blame themselves for abandoning their post at the national collation centre at the time the verification and certification of the results were ongoing and PW3 had then verified and certified the regional collation results out of the 16,” Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said when delivering the judgement of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah added, “The testimonies would have carried some little weight if the purpose of the petition was to change entries made on the collation forms or summary sheets but that is not the case.

“Their testimonies were therefore of no relevance to the said issues set out for determination and so we find them unworthy for consideration whatsoever,” Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said.

Mahama’s claims

John Mahama, the petitioner had claimed that none of the candidates who contested the polls obtained more than 50% of the votes cast.

Mahama alleged that the second respondent, President Akufo-Addo won the election through vote padding.

He also claimed the candidate benefitted from arithmetic and computational errors. He concludes that the EC’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo is unconstitutional since he did not obtain more than 50% of the votes cast.