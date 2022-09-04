4 hours ago

Blessed Kickers have won the first edition of the Futsal FA Cup after defeating Stitch in Time FC 7-5 in the final.

The maiden Regional competition which took place at the Mc Dan La Town Park in Accra featured clubs drawn from various Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

Blessed Kickers had a walkover in the Quarter finals after excelling in the Group stage of the three day championship that began on Friday, September 2, 2022.

They went ahead to beat San Siro City FC 6-4 in the semifinals while Stitch In Time recorded a 12-4 victory over Adenta Youth FC to set the stage for an epic final. During the final, they stood the test of time to win the contest 7-5 to become the first side to win the maiden edition of the Futsal FA Cup. In the third placed match San Siro FC swept aside Adenta Youth FC 10-4 to win the Bronze medal.