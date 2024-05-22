5 hours ago

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has clarified the announcement about the approval of priests blessing same-sex couples in December 2023.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" aired on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Pope Francis explained that his directive was misunderstood by some as endorsing same-sex marriage.

He emphasized that he permitted homosexuals, as individuals, to receive God's blessing, but he never endorsed same-sex marriage as it contradicts the church's teachings.

"No, I did not approve the blessing of a union. That cannot be done as it is not a sacrament. The Lord established it this way.

"But to bless each person, yes. Blessing is for everyone. However, blessing a homosexual union goes against the church's law. But blessing each person, why not?" he quizzed in Spanish through an interpreter.

He reiterated, "Blessing is for all; some were scandalized by this. But why? Blessing is for everyone, everyone."