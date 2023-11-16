4 hours ago

Popular blogger Sammy Dortey Kumah, often known as Sammy Kay, who runs SammyKay Media, has been arrested, according to a statement issued by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

As per the statement accessed by Kapitalradio971.com, the blogger was arrested for disseminating sexually suggestive content and using photographs without authorization.

According to the CSA, the blogger has reportedly been handed over to the Ghana Police Service's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning.

Below is the full statement:

Source: Kapitalradio971.com