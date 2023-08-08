41 minutes ago

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS), National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and some external invigilators have been deployed to deal with all issues of examination malpractice that may arise at various BECE centres in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

A total of 2,488 candidates from 76 basic schools are currently sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at 4 examination centres in Koforidua.

According to the Municipal Director of Education, Mustapha Haruna Appiah, adequate measures have been put in place to prevent examination malpractice at all centres in Koforidua.

“They need to be strict in allowing them to enter the classroom. If we search them, and they don’t have any foreign material, they should just take it from them. We have also spoken to the children. Last week, we went round to the schools to speak with the candidates about the implications of examination malpractice, and we believe they have listened and will not exhibit anything untoward.”

“Going round, we could see that their confidence level is high. This shows that there will be no examination malpractice based on what we have done on the ground. They also know that the BNI and other security operatives are around. So they know that if anyone misbehaves and the law catches up with them, the law will deal with them mercilessly,” he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appau Gyasi, who has been commending various actors and candidates for their posture and conduct, says the assembly will support needy but brilliant students to further their education when they come out with flying colours.

“Today’s rounds have shown that the teachers have adequately prepared the students, and you could see the seriousness of the students. So I am very happy, and I am sure that the outcome will be good for all of us.”

“The assurance is that the assembly will always be there for them. We will support them like we have done in the past. All we want them to do is to pass and pass well,” he said.

Source: citifmonline