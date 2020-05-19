36 minutes ago

Former Member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) is in police custody for allegedly beating war drums.

The retired soldier is alleged to have said there will be civil war should the Electoral Commission (EC) compile a new voters register.

This comment triggered controversy with leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling for his arrest.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, police in the Drobo in the Jaman South district of the Bono region invited Major Boakye-Djan for questioning.

Adom News’ Regional correspondent, Donyina reported that, the former AFRC member is still in police custody after writing his statement.

However, some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the NDC Bono Youth Organiser, Efo Walanyo, stormed the police station to demand his release.

He maintained that, Major (Rtd) Boakye-Djan was just warning about the repercussions of the EC’s conduct should it go ahead to compile a new register.

Mr Walanyo, who alleged the police intends to keep Boakye-Djan in custody, vowed to resist the “oppressors rule of the Akufo-Addo government.”