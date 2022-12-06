3 hours ago

Work is progressing steadily on the terminal session at the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) popularly referred to as “Boankra Inland Port Project “just after Justmoh Construction commenced work.

Justmoh Construction limited, contractors for the project were optimistic of meeting the deadline in the first quarter of 2024 looking at the pace of work.

Ghana Shippers Authority remains the client for the Project whereas the Concessionaire is Ashanti Ports Services Limited, a joint venture of Afum Quality Limited of Ghana and DSS Associates of Korea.

In an interview with the media when some selected media firms inspected the progress of the work, the Project Manager for Justmoh Construction Limited Saddique Jarrar said the company only began work on 10th October, 2022 and from every indication, the company is working progressively.

“We need to cut and fill the land to have a levelled ground for the terminal area before any construction can start “he added.

He revealed that some area of the land is waterlogged and needs to be paid attention to by refilling deep with rocks to stabilize the area and this according to Saddique Jarrar will avert the terminal from any structural issues in future when the terminal start to experiencing heavy traffic.

When asked if the company has encountered any sort of challenges when they started work, the Project Manager said so far no problem has been affecting their operations.

The Boankra Inland Project which has been on the drawing board for some eighteen (18) years will be completed by the first quarter of 2024. The Project covers 413 acres of land.

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo cut sod for the construction of the Port on November 2020, after the project being abandoned by successive governments.

The project is to provide service to importers and exporters in the middle and northern parts of the country, and also to act as a major conduit for the efficient transportation of transit traffic to and from our neighboring landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger after completion.

The Minister of Transport Hon Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in his earlier comments on the Boankra Inland Port Project has stated, looking at the project and it’s benefit to the economic growth picking a trusted contractor for the job is very crucial and was optimistic Justmoh Construction will deliver to expectations.

Mr. Asiamah said the project formed part of the strategic transport network being developed to bring import and export service to the middle and northern part of the country.

The Minister said government was still committed to seeing to the realization of the project.

Residents Reaction

Residents of Boankra have over the years bemoaned over the abandoned projects and their anger sparked up after delay in the execution of the project when President Akufo Addo broke another ground for the project.

However, the work on the project site has calmed down their anger and they were hopeful things will turn in as expected.

“I’m glad contractors are on site working their heart out to make the project a realization, after completion, our local economy will flourish after completion” one farmer has envisaged.