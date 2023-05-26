39 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics winger, Joe Tagoe, widely known as 'Bobby Short,' has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to launch a thorough investigation into the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 encounter between Hearts of Oak and Medeama.

The match, which took place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, ended in a surprising 5-1 defeat for Hearts of Oak, raising suspicions of possible foul play.

Expressing his concerns on Rainbow Sports, Tagoe emphasized the need for the GFA to look into the matter closely. "I strongly urge the GFA to initiate a comprehensive investigation into this match because it is highly improbable for Medeama to secure a resounding 5-1 victory against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium," he stated.

Tagoe further expressed disappointment in the performance of Hearts of Oak, describing it as a disgrace to the club. "Hearts of Oak's performance has been abysmal, and it is becoming an embarrassment to the club. It's excruciatingly painful, and the fans certainly do not deserve such a performance from the team," he lamented. Additionally, he raised concerns about the direction in which the club's leaders are leading it.

The call for an investigation comes as a result of the unusual nature of the defeat, prompting Tagoe and many others to question the integrity of the match.

Hearts of Oak, historically one of the top teams in Ghana, suffered a heavy loss that has raised eyebrows within the football community.

It is now up to the Ghana Football Association to heed Tagoe's plea and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the match, ensuring transparency and maintaining the integrity of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts currently lie 8th on the league log while Medeama are at the summit of the table with the win.