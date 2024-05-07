13 hours ago

Alex Ababio, the CEO of Bofoakwa Tano, has raised alarm bells over the potential boycott of their upcoming FA Cup semifinal clash against Dreams FC.

The match, scheduled for May 12th at the Theatre of Dreams, faces uncertainty as Bofoakwa Tano insists on financial support from the organizing committee to cover their travel and accommodation expenses.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Ababio emphasized the necessity of the FA Cup committee providing funding for their journey from Sunyani to Sogakope.

He asserted that without adequate financial assistance, Bofoakwa Tano might be unable to fulfill their fixture against Dreams FC.

"The FA Cup committee must finance our travel expenses if they genuinely expect us to honor our FA Cup match against Dreams FC in Sogakope. Otherwise, there's no viable way for us to secure funding and make the trip from Sunyani to Sogakope."

Ababio also voiced skepticism about the choice of venue, suggesting bias in favor of Dreams FC. He cited past incidents of perceived unfair treatment against Bofoakwa Tano during matches held at the venue, particularly referencing their previous encounter with Dreams FC.

Despite acknowledging some financial support from the committee, Ababio deemed it insufficient, stating, "The crucial point is whether they are willing to cover our expenses; without their support, we may struggle to proceed. Although they provide some financial assistance, it remains inadequate."

The standoff highlights the importance of resolving financial disputes promptly to ensure the smooth running of competitions and maintain fairness among participating teams.