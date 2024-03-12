4 hours ago

Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo commended his team's composed response after conceding an early goal against Hearts of Oak in their Week 20 clash of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Despite falling behind to Salifu Ibrahim's 24th-minute strike, Bofoakwa Tano showcased maturity and concentration, swiftly equalizing through Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng early in the second half.

Eduafo, formerly an assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, highlighted his team's defensive solidity, possession retention, and adherence to tactical instructions as key factors in securing a positive result.

"We maintained our composure, defended resolutely, retained possession, and executed our game plan effectively. Despite conceding first, we remained composed," Eduafo emphasized in an interview with StarTimes.

The draw interrupted Hearts of Oak's recent resurgence under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, keeping them in 8th place on the league standings.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano, fighting to avoid relegation, find themselves second from the bottom despite securing a hard-earned point.

Salifu Ibrahim's early goal initially gave Hearts of Oak the advantage, but Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng's equalizer in the 54th minute denied the Phobians a victory, resulting in Ouattara's first draw in charge.

Bofoakwa Tano's ability to maintain their composure and rally from an early setback underscores their determination to accumulate crucial points in their battle against relegation.