1 hour ago

Bofoakwa Tano FC clinched a hard-fought victory against Skyy FC, prevailing 5-4 on penalties to secure a spot in the semi-finals after a tense 1-1 draw in extra time.

From the onset, both teams displayed high intensity, launching attacks in pursuit of the opening goal. The hosts, Bofoakwa Tano FC, asserted dominance early on, maintaining a slight edge in the proceedings.

The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Elijah Addai unleashed a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, putting Bofoakwa Tano ahead and breaking the deadlock.

However, Skyy FC showed resilience after conceding, mounting pressure and finding the equalizer out of seemingly thin air in the 26th minute.

The second half witnessed a balanced contest, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities. Despite the attacking endeavors, solid defensive displays from both teams kept the scoreline level.

With neither side able to find the decisive goal in regulation time, the match proceeded to extra time. Despite the additional thirty minutes of play, neither team managed to alter the scoreline.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Bofoakwa Tano held their nerve, emerging victorious with a 5-4 triumph to book their place in the semi-finals.

They are now set to square off against regional rivals Nsoatreman FC in the next stage of the competition.