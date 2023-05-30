54 minutes ago

In a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious over Techiman Eleven Wonders in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The match was part of the Access Bank Division One League Zone One playoffs.

Despite the high stakes, neither team could secure a win in regular time, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of play.

Leslie Aryeetey opened the scoring for Bofoakwa Tano in the 7th minute with a well-taken penalty. However, Techiman Eleven Wonders quickly responded as Osman Zackaria found the back of the net just one minute into the second half, leveling the score at 1-1.

With no further goals scored, referee Latif Adaari blew the final whistle, signaling the end of regulation time.

The game extended into extra time, but even the additional 30 minutes couldn't separate the two sides.

The fate of the match was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout. Bofoakwa Tano held their nerve and emerged as winners, triumphing 7-6 in the shootout.

This victory secured their much-awaited return to the elite league, joining Kpando Heart of Lions in the Premier League.

It was a memorable and hard-fought battle between Bofoakwa Tano and Techiman Eleven Wonders, showcasing the competitive spirit and determination of both teams.