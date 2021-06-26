56 minutes ago

A supporters wing of Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano known as Bofoakwa Tano FC Die Hard Supporters Union have written a letter to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) informing them of threat received from their match day 26 opponents Real Tamale United (RTU).

The Division One League match day 26 clash will take place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday but ahead of the fixture the supporters group who have been alarmed by events that happened at Anyinase when Karela supporters assaulted officials of Medeama SC.

Medeama ahead of the match wrote to the GFA to inform them about eminent threat from supporters of Karela United but nothing was done.

In a similar fashion the supporters group have written to the football governing body to inform them that RTU who claim they were assaulted during the reverse fixture in Sunyani are bent on a reprisal attack despite the game ending 1-1.

They have therefore advised the Ghana Football Association to fortify security at the venue of the match on Sunday before something bad happens to their team and officials.

There has been pockets of hooliganism across the various league centers in the Nationals division one league especially zone one.

Sunday's match has a lot to do with the top spot as Bofoakwa lead with 52 points two more than RTU their next opponents.

The GFA have announced a joint police and military security for the last few matches in the national division one league.

