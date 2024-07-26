9 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko is on the brink of completing a significant signing as they close in on Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda.

The highly-rated forward is set to join the Porcupine Warriors in a deal that promises to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Dauda, who was a standout performer in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League despite Bofoakwa Tano's relegation, scored eight goals in 32 appearances.

His impressive form also saw him play a pivotal role in Bofoakwa Tano's run to the MTN FA Cup final, where they were narrowly defeated by Nsoatreman FC.

The forward has arrived in Kumasi to undergo his medical examination as part of the final steps before his transfer.

Once completed, Dauda is expected to sign a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Kotoko, aiming to rebound from a disappointing sixth-place finish in the previous league season, see Dauda as a key addition to their squad.

His exceptional performance last season has marked him as a valuable asset for the team as they look to make a stronger impact in the forthcoming campaign.