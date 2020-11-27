2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has described the survey by the University of Ghana Political Science Department, which predicted victory for President Akufo-Addo as bogus and cooked.



The legislator says the survey is not only a shameful piece of work but also a work that was sponsored by the NPP.

The Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana has produced a one-touch victory for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the research findings, 51.7% of Ghanaians say they will vote for Akufo-Addo.

It also stated that 40.4% of Ghanaians say they will vote for John Dramani Mahama whilst 1.4% say they will vote for Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

Out of over 11,000 respondents across the country, 52% of say they will retain their Members of Parliament, according to the study.

The researchers say 80% of the respondents said they will vote based on the campaign message.

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Alex Kaakyire Duku Frempong, who presented the findings said 3.7% of Ghanaians are still undecided.

“The respondents who said they were going to vote based on sound campaign message, their preferred choices were NPP’s Akufo-Addo 52.5 and followed by the NDC’s John Mahama 40.9. GUM’s Christian Kwabena Andrews got 1.3 but what is more important is that 3.7 per cent of Ghanaians have not decided.

“When we asked our sample which presidential candidate they were going to vote for if elections were held today, 51.7 per cent said they will vote for Akufo-Addo, and 40.4% said they will vote for Mahama while 1.4% said they will vote for GUM. So that is what the 11,000 respondents that we spoke to said.”

But Dr. Apaak reacting to the work stated that Ghanaians are tired of the corrupt Akufo-Addo led administration and would kick them out come December 7, 2020.

His statement read as follows:

The research is not a UG research. It’s a bogus, cooked up and illegitimate piece of work churned out by a bunch of NPP surrogates in the political science department.

In fact, it’s a shame that the name and image of an otherwise reputable department has been hijacked by paid sympathizers of the ruling NPP to give legitimacy to an NPP agenda to deceive Ghanaians.

The good news is that the good people of Ghana have decided and would not be influenced by this illegitimate and questionable research.

Ghanaians are sickened and tired of the corrupt, sakawa family and friend’s government and, will surely kick out Akufo-Addo and his thieving brigade come December 7th.

Both the University of Ghana and the Political Science Department ought to disassociate with this Akufo-Addo sponsored and funded research undertaken by a group of well-known NPP affiliated lecturers.