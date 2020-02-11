1 hour ago

Astute businessman Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as Bola Ray has paid a working visit to the chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the company's head office in Nima.

Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, met Alhaji Amadu to "help grow the Afro Arab Brand".

On his Facebook page, Alhaji Salamu showered praises to Bola Ray for initiating a move that could be of mutual benefit to both parties.

He expressed gratitude on Bola Ray for believing in the Afro-Arab brand.

One of the visions of the Afro-Arab group is to "Poverty a history in the Zongo communities", he said.

Another way to hurt for talents within the Zongo communities the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Brand has put up a multi-purpose sports complex in Nima as well.

Read The Full Post On Chairman Salamu's Facebook Page Below:

Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,

I have alot of Respect for this gentle man called Nathan Kwabena Adisi A.k.a Bola Ray is a friend a brother and a lover with clean heart who believes in the Afro Arab Brand ,He WhatsApp me on 26th of march 2019 and says It's time for me to help grow the Afro Arab brand because you are doing an amazing job.

And Inshallah today he paid a visit .

Bola thank you so much for believing in me .ALLAH NII .