The Ghanaian entertainment fraternity and EIB has been hit with a tragedy following the death of Crystal Banda.

The Biomedical Scientist, real name Laillah-Crystal Banda, played a significant role in the Ghanaian entertainment space as she served as Bola Ray’s executive assistant and P.R.O for his Empire Group, the outfit behind annual Ghana Meets Naija show.

According to reports, Crystal passed on yesterday, 14th February as a result of ill health, which details of it is yet to be known. The death of Crystal has been attracting tributes from EIB workers and others in the Ghanaian showbiz industry who have ever had an encounter with her.

Broken Bola Ray, who is the C.E.O of the Excellence In Broadcast network, shared a photo of a lit candle and wrote "God keep her soul ".

Live FM presenter, Antoine Mensah shared a photo of the late Crystal writing “Crystal was such a good person! Through & through! One of the sweetest people I’ve been blessed to work with. When Crystal says she’s got your back, it was for real! My biggest MC gigs came from you. Always so encouraging, always so loving. You LOVED to share, loved to connect people, loved to see things work out. Such a professional at executing your projects. Your taste in music was incredible! I called her DJ! Crystal at one point sent me over 50 new songs on whatsapp to check out and playlist. We even talked about getting you to guest DJ on Live at some point. Gosh you will be missed. It’s so sad. My condolences to everyone hurting at this point. Family, friends and colleagues. @quteghanaian You were and will always be a blessing. God Rest your soul. ”

Rapper Edem shared a video of an encounter he had with Crystal and captioned it with crying emojis and asked "why?"

MzVee in paying tribute, Miss Banda, who had up bring outside the shores of Ghana, shared her photo and added a heartbroken emoji.

Crystal's last post on social media was shared on 25th January on Instagram after she met American actress Yandy Smith. In captioning the post with Yandy, she wrote "@yandysmith let's finish this convo sis. Great vibes and lovely meeting you. Xoxo". See the post below.

Source: pulse.com.gh