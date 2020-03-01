2 hours ago

The late Executive Assistant for Bola Ray, Laillah Crystal Banda was yesterday, February 29, 2020, laid to rest at a burial service held in the capital, Accra.

The 37-year-old Biomedical Scientist, who played a significant role in the Ghanaian entertainment space as she served as Bola Ray’s executive assistant and P.R.O for his Empire Group, the outfit behind annual Ghana Meets Naija show, died on 14th February 2020.

Crystal’s heartbreaking funeral rite held at the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, a suburb of Accra, was attended by some Ghanaian showbiz industry players such as Jay Foley, K.O.D, EIB workers and Bola Ray, who struggled to hold himself during the rites.

The E.I.B CEO who before the funeral shared an emotional video of some highlights he had with his executive secretary in and outside Ghana, was captured covering his face whilst he filed passed Crystal’s body laid in rest.

Other family members and friends of the deceased couldn’t hold themselves either during rites, leaving the venue flooded with tears and wailing.