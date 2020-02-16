2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Nathan Kwabena Adisi, best known as Bolaray, has finally broken his silence after losing his executive assistance, Crystal Banda.

The Biomedical Scientist, real name Laillah-Crystal Banda, played a significant role in the Ghanaian entertainment space before her shocking demise on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

Although the cause of her unexpected death has not been made available to Ghanaguardian.com, reports say Crystal's death was as a result of ill health.

Speaking on his social media handle days after her death, Bolaray revealed he still cannot find words to process Crystal's exit.

He said, Valentine's Day can never be the same again as according to him, it is tough for him to believe that Ms Banda is whipped from the earthspace just like that.

Bolaray tweeted as posted below: