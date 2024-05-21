10 hours ago

An accused person has allegedly defecated in court while the court was in session.

This unfortunate incident occurred in the Bole District Magistrate Court in the Savannah Region which serves several areas including Bole, Sawla, and Damongo.

According to reports, an accused person complained of stomach pains and needed to attend nature’s call.

But due to the absence of toilet facility at the court premises, he defecated in the court room.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the court due to the lack of a toilet facility.

Some of the people who spoke to Adom News on condition of anonymity expressed disappointment in government and the Judicial Service for not constructing a washroom inside the court.

Some staff also said they have to walk around 3 kilometers to attend natures call – a situation they described as worrying.