4 hours ago

The Birifor Youth Association has sent a strongly worded letter to the National Security Minister, security agencies, amongst others, announcing the intention of its members to resist attempts by traditional authorities to rename their communities to Gonja names.

Members of the association say they view the move by the Chief of Bole, Bolewura Safo Kutugefeso, as an act of provocation which has the potential of breaching the peace of the Bole Traditional area.

The Birifor Youth Association is the second group to kick against the directive of the Bolewura to rename all settler groups with Gonja names.

The Vagla Youth Association were first to raise red flags on the matter and called for caution, but the Bolewura’s secretary in response insisted the exercise will be carried out.

In the letter from the Birifor youth signed by Vivien Ne-ormah Nyoni, the National President, the group said the chief wants to “oppress and suppress the enviable aspirations of the Birifor people which are largely centered on development.”

“Once the directive is expressly clear that it is targeted at the Birifor people…It goes without saying that the directive will be met with stiff resistance by the Brifor communities, even at the peril of their lives,” the letter said.

“What is most intriguing about this obsolete and archaic directive kerfuffle is the fact that the Birifor Community settlements have been in existence in the Bole Traditional Areas from time immemorial, with the Birifor names depicting their identity, historical and cultural heritage. They respect the Bole-Traditional Authority, co-exist in peace with other ethnic groups, including Gonjas, and are law-abiding citizens.”

The group reiterated its resolve to keep the peace at all times and to abide by law and order for peaceful coexistence with all ethnic groups in the Bole traditional area but warns they “will not give in to the adverse and malicious motives of the Bole-wura, which are detrimental to the development and aspirations of the Birifor.”

Meanwhile, the Gonjaland Youth Association has given its support to the move by the Bolewura.

In a statement signed by its president, Mohammed Amin Osman on 11th July 2022, the Gonja Youth assured the Bolewura of their support and was hopeful that “other divisions of the Gonja Traditional Area will sooner than later emulate your good resolve.”

Source: citifmonline