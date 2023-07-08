1 hour ago

Ebenezer Annan, the talented 20-year-old left-back of Bologna, has completed a one-year loan move to Serbian top-flight club Novi Pazar.

This opportunity allows the promising Ghanaian player to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience in the Serbian football landscape.

Annan's loan move to Novi Pazar follows a successful spell at Serie C side Imolese Calcio last season, where he showcased his talent in 28 league appearances.

Prior to that, he made his Serie A debut for Bologna during the 2021-22 season in a match against Hellas Verona.

The young left-back has also impressed during preseason matches against renowned teams like Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, further highlighting his potential and attracting attention.

Novi Pazar, the Serbian club, has secured the option to potentially make Annan's transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan period.

This marks their second acquisition of a Ghanaian player in the current transfer window, following the earlier signing of Prince Arthur from EurAfrica FC.

The loan move to Novi Pazar presents an exciting opportunity for Ebenezer Annan to continue his development in a new footballing environment.

With his talent and determination, he aims to make a positive impact during his time in Serbia and contribute to Novi Pazar's success on the pitch.