1 hour ago

Bolton Wanderers have bolstered their defensive lineup by securing the services of English-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu on an initial two-year contract.

The 25-year-old arrives at the club from VfL Bochum for an undisclosed fee, marking him as the seventh addition to Bolton’s squad this summer.

Osei-Tutu began his career at Reading before joining Arsenal’s academy in 2015, where he quickly made a name for himself with his tenacity and attacking flair.

Despite limited Premier League appearances, including a notable bench spot against Manchester United, Osei-Tutu gained significant experience through loan spells at Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

His recent stint with VfL Bochum was particularly impressive, where he netted five goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances during the 2. Bundesliga season.

Additionally, Osei-Tutu had a productive period with PAS Giannina, further enhancing his European experience.

Known for his versatility and speed, Osei-Tutu is expected to provide a strong defensive presence for Bolton Wanderers as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. He will don the number 14 shirt for the Wanderers this season.