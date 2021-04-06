11 minutes ago

On 14th February at exactly 4:30pm, MyNewsGh.com exclusively broke news of the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of the Bluegrass Group Ltd, Kwadwo Darko-Mensah popularly referred to as Onasis by officials of the National Investigations Bureaus (NIB) allegedly over a mathematical sets contract which he failed to deliver in full or on schedule but new information obtained by MyNewsGh.com reveals his arrest was for an entirely different reason, although still tied to the 853,000 Maths Sets at Ghc75 each (GHC63million) contract.

According to credible, verifiable information, although Mr. Darko-Mensah’s company, Bluegrass Group executed the mathematical sets contracts, Bluegrass did not own the contract, but rather it was used as a “front” by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s sister-in-law who got deal from the Education Ministry but couldn’t use any company directly linked to her, hence opted for Bluegrass Group owned by Onasis.

They made a total profit of approximately $5.3million or GHC31million on the maths sets contracts which is where the arrest came in.

When the contract money was released by the Ministry of Education under Mathew Opoku Prempeh and amount hit the account of the CEO of Bluegrass, Kwadwo Darko-Mensah Onasis, the wife of bigman who actually owned the contract but only used his company decided to give him only $10,000 and a KIA vehicle as compensation.

According to a source who released information to MyNewsGh.com with evidence, Mr. Darko-Mensah got furious about his “meager $10,000 payment and KIA vehicle” and refused to forward the money in his account to the big man’s wife which put them on bad terms. After several rounds of negotiations in which Darko-Mensah made a demand for a percentage that was rejected, he said he will not release the money since it was his company that executed the contract in any case.

The bigman’s wife who allegedly owns a top beach resort in Accra having failed to negotiate to get her contract money the house of Kwabena Darko-Mensah with some armed plain cloth men claiming they are from national security and came to arrest him.

He was taken away by the armed men on the woman’s instructions whose husband is a direct relative of Akufo-Addo and works with him at Jubilee House.

Contrary to all public perception, yes, indeed Mr. Kwabena Darko Mensah Onasis was arrested but he was not arrested because he actually failed to deliver the maths sets fully or on schedule. Rather, he was arrested because the money for the maths sets which were not fully delivered and also not on schedule had been paid and sharing of which led to a big fight that led to his arrest.

Ghanaians had mistakenly assumed the arrest of Mr. Kwadwo Darko-Mensah over the maths sets was a good step in the fight against corruption, little did we all know that the arrest itself was in furtherance of corruption.

Source: mynewsgh.com