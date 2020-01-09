2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week took the unfamiliar decision of dissolving all technical teams of the various national teams.

It was a decision which came out of the blue since no one expected such wholesale changes to hit the various technical teams at such point in time.

The Black Stars under the tutelage of coach Kwasi Appiah had just won their two matches in the Afcon 2021 qualifiers but almost everyone knew Kwasi Appiah's contract was due to expire and it may not be renewed but the decision to collapse all technical teams was never envisaged.

But an Executive Council member of the GFA and CEO of Asante Kotoko, Mr George Amoako has laid bare what exactly went into that decision.

He told Accra based Angel Fm that there was no meeting held by the Executive Council that arrived at a decision to dissolve all technical teams of the various national teams.

"The dissolution of the technical teams was not an EXCO decision” Mr Amoako said.