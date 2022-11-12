52 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bono East Regional election, which includes Youth and Women conferences slated for November 11 to 13, has been postponed.

This follows a directive from the National Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the Party to dissolve the regional election committee with immediate effect.

This was contained in a press release issued by the national secretariat and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman.

The release stated that the FEC at its last meeting held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, discussed the Party’s preparedness towards the upcoming regional election conference.

“However, after thorough consideration and deliberations of reports from the National Elections Directorate (NED) and the National Appeals Committee on some regions, the FEC saw the need to withhold some regions”, it said.

The release further said in view of that the FEC was awaiting the reports from the committee set up to investigate the violence that characterized the vetting of regional aspirants in the Bono East Region and would act on the committee’s recommendations in due course.

It announced the National Elections Committee would provide a new date for the Bono East “which shall be conducted by a task force from the NED”.

Mr Thomas Masud, Deputy Bono East Regional Director for Elections, confirmed to the GNA when contacted, saying the elections had been put on hold until further notice.